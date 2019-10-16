Giuliani, Pence, Esper rebuff Dems amid subpoena, document demands

President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani and Vice President Pence said they would not comply with congressional demands to turn over documents related to the July 25 phone call between Trump and his Ukraine counterpart — a call central to a House impeachment inquiry — as the deadline for cooperating expires Tuesday.

Giuliani’s own attorney, Jon Sale, whom he retained to represent him in matters relating to impeachment, said his client would not abide by a subpoena “because this appears to be an unconstitutional, baseless and illegitimate “impeachment inquiry,” according to a letter sent Tuesday to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“The subpoena is overbroad, unduly burdensome and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry. Moreover, documents sought in the subpoena are protected by attorney-client, attorney work-product, and executive privileges,” Sale wrote.

Giuliani told Fox News he is parting ways with Sale, a former Watergate prosecutor, stating that unless Congress tries to enforce the subpoena, he won’t need a lawyer.

Three House committees conducting depositions this week to move the impeachment inquiry forward alleged that Giuliani “pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically motivated investigations” against the former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for foreign aid. – READ MORE