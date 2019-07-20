Thousands Of Puerto Rico Protesters Turn Streets Of San Juan Into ‘War Zone’ Over Corrupt Government

Thousands of Puerto Ricans took to the streets of Old San Juan to demand the ouster of Governor Ricardo Rosselló following corruption investigations and the leaking of 889 pages of text messages revealing him to be vindictive, sexist and profane – including against those who died following Hurricane Maria.

Demonstrations started with hundreds of people, then grew to the thousands. The growth was reflected on Twitter as the hashtag #RickyRenuncia (Resign Ricky), a shortened version of his name, Ricardo, and it was trending worldwide Monday. Until Wednesday night, the rallies had been largely peaceful. On Monday night, about two dozen police officers were injured during a protest, and at least five protesters were arrested, authorities said. –NBC News

Pictures from San Juan, Puerto Rico where marchers are moving to the Governors mansion pic.twitter.com/wiCtOACWI2 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 17, 2019

I’ve looked at this video from San Juan 20 times.

I now see something thrown from the protester side into the police side.

There’s a flash.

Then, you see an officer holding something that ignites in his hand.

Then police move in on protesters. pic.twitter.com/xEnN8dPRix — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 18, 2019

On Wednesday night protesters broke past a barricade at the governor's mansion, resulting in the deployment of tear gas. "By early hours Thursday, the old city of San Juan resembled a war zone, with police chasing protesters through the streets while firing rubber bullets, gas canisters and what appeared to be flash bombs," according to NPR.