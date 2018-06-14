Facebook is tracking you in ways you never knew — here’s the crazy amount of data it sucks up

Facebook delivered a 222-page document to the US Congress. The data release follows Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony in early April and is meant to offer more details about the way Facebook collects user data. Business Insider combed the document, finding out some pretty annoying data collection practices:

Facebook records your mouse movements. This helps the company recognize that you are not a robot.

Another way Facebook distinguishes that you’re human is by monitoring whether your browser window is “foregrounded or backgrounded.”

Facebook collects a lot of data about your devices, including your battery level, signal strength, and available storage space.

Your operating system, browser type, file names, and plugins are also fair game for Facebook.

Facebook also knows your mobile operator, internet service provider, and IP address, as well as your cookie data, time zone, and internet connection speed.

And you’re not alone. The company said “in some cases” it monitors devices around its users or on the same network, so it “can do things like help users stream a video from their phone to their TV.”

The signals of your device are also monitored, including Bluetooth and information about nearby Wi-Fi access points. Nearby “cell towers” are also known to Facebook.

Facebook hoovers up your GPS location, camera information, and photos if you don’t lock down your settings. Call logs and SMS log history are also recorded if users choose to sync their Android devices or upload data.

Data about your “online and offline actions” and purchases from third-party providers is collected, in addition to information about the “games, apps, or accounts” people use. – READ MORE

