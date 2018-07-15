Stone reverses: I’m ‘probably’ unnamed person in Mueller indictment (VIDEO)

Former informal Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone acknowledged Friday night that he “probably” is the unnamed person referred to in special counsel Robert Mueller’s latest indictment against Russian intelligence officers.

Stone, who earlier Friday said he did not believe he was the unnamed person mentioned in the indictment, said on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that he now thinks he is the person in the filing released earlier Friday.

The document makes reference to an unnamed individual “who was in regular contact with senior members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump” and exchanged Twitter direct messages with Guccifer 2.0, an online persona allegedly used by the Russian officers.

Roger Stone: I probably am the person in the indictment https://t.co/zOWDTXBFFy — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 14, 2018

Mueller indicted 12 Russian military officers in the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday, alleging they hacked DNC officials and dispersed the stolen documents through online personas, including Guccifer 2.0. – READ MORE

Roger Stone said Thursday that it’s possible he’ll be indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I acknowledge it is a possibility,” Stone said in an interview on Hill.TV’s “Rising.

“Stone, however, pushed back that he is “concerned” about being charged, noting that would suggest culpability.

Some of Stone’s contacts during the 2016 presidential race have attracted scrutiny, including his communications with WikiLeaks — and most recently an undisclosed meeting with a Russian who offered dirt on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. – READ MORE

