After Romney Trash-Talks Trump-Ukraine Call, Former Adviser Exposed As Burisma Board Member

Failed Presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been talking a massive amount of trash about President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – in which Trump urged his foreign counterpart to investigate claims that former Vice President Joe Biden abused his office to help his son, Hunter Biden.

Notably, the younger Biden sat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma – collecting $50,000 per month despite having no previous experience in the field, nor being an investor. His only qualification appears to have been a very connected daddy – who happened to threaten to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees unless Ukraine’s top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma, was fired.

After a ‘whistleblower’ filed a complaint over President Trump asking Zelensky to reopen the investigation into the Bidens – a phone call for which the transcript was released on Wednesday, Romney pounced.

“I did read the transcript. It remains troubling in the extreme. It’s deeply troubling,” said Romney to reporters on Wednesday. “Clearly what we’ve seen from the transcript itself is deeply troubling.”

“If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme,” Romney tweeted, adding that it’s “Critical for the facts to come out.”

Interestingly, however – Romney’s 2012 national security adviser sits on the board of Burisma. – READ MORE