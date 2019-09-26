AOC, Ilhan Omar, Pelosi Districts Named ‘Worst Sanctuary Cities’ in U.S.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) all represent the nation’s “worst sanctuary cities,” according to a new ranking by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI).

Among the top ten worst sanctuary cities in the United States — that is, jurisdictions that shield criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by federal immigration officials — Pelosi’s home city of San Francisco, California, ranks as the most hostile to enforcement of national immigration law.

Before California became a sanctuary state, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department released more than 530 criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets, hundreds of which had allegedly committed violent crimes, according to IRLI analysis.

The most famous case involved the death of Kate Steinle, who was killed when five-time deported illegal alien Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate fired a gun and wounded her. Garcia-Zarate was found not guilty of murdering Steinle, meaning the jury believed the illegal alien accidentally shot the firearm and the bullet accidentally hit and killed Steinle. Most recently, Garcia-Zarate escaped the only guilty verdict, illegal gun possession, he faced.

IRLI Executive Director Dale Wilcox exclusively told SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily that sanctuary policies like those implemented across the state of California are actually an effort by elected Democrats to win over illegal aliens, whom they view as potential voters down the road. – READ MORE