Biased News Anchor Cuts Off Trump, Says He ‘Isn’t Telling the Truth’

Nicole Wallace of MSNBC apparently decided to make some news of her own — rather than report on the major news on Wednesday involving two world leaders as it unfolded in front of her eyes.

She decided that President Donald Trump wasn’t telling the truth — and so she cut him off that her audience members couldn’t see or hear the president for themselves.

President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were giving their joint press conference yesterday afternoon in New York City when Wallace made her move.

Trump was saying, “[We] insist on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter on the millions of dollars that have been quickly and easily taken out of Ukraine and China. Millions of dollars. Millions and millions of dollars. Taken out very rapidly while he was vice president.”

Wallace at that point literally interrupted her network’s broadcast of the news conference.

She cut into Trump's remarks and said, "We hate to do this, really, but the president isn't telling the truth."