Bill Clinton ‘casually encouraged’ Trump to run for president before 2016 race: book

Former President Bill Clinton “casually encouraged” Donald Trump to run for president less than a year before the 2016 campaign began, according to one reporter’s tell-all memoir detailing life as a journalist covering Hillary Clinton.

Amy Chozick, a New York Times reporter, released her new book “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling” on Tuesday.

It’s filled with juicy details of the drama inside the Clinton campaign during their frustrating battle against Trump. But one chapter appears to bolster past reports that Clinton’s former president husband actually nudged Trump toward running in the first place.

“Less than a year before the campaign started, Bill and Trump golfed together at Trump National. Bill casually encouraged Trump to run, thinking his candidacy would roil the Republican field,” Chozick wrote. “For all his political foresight, Bill spent most of the primaries oblivious that this reality TV schmo could win the Republican nomination.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1