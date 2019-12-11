After NAS Pensacola shooting, Pentagon suspends flight training for hundreds of Saudi students, officials say

The Pentagon on Tuesday suspended more than 850 Saudi students from flight training in response to the deadly shooting by a Saudi student last Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, senior defense officials told Fox News.

The suspension was part of a broader Defense Department review of all international training on U.S. military bases after Friday’s massacre.

The officials said all 852 Saudi military students will be immediately confined to classroom training, while all operational training in the air, land, and sea “will pause.”

Navy Commander Clay Doss said classroom and flight training will resume for other students this week. He did not say how long the flight stand-down for Saudi students will continue.

Officials told Fox News the Saudi government has agreed to the Pentagon’s decision.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has directed the under secretary of defense for intelligence to “take immediate steps to strengthen personal vetting” for international military students.

Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old aviation student from Saudi Arabia, opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola Friday, killing three military members and injuring eight others. Police shot and killed the Saudi gunman.