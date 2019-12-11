Democrat Karen Bass says she’s open to impeach Trump again if he gets reelected in 2020

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said Tuesday she’s willing to impeach President Trump again if he wins reelection in 2020.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin presented Bass with a scenario in which Trump wins a second term but Democrats take over the Senate from the Republicans.

“There’s no such thing, really, as double jeopardy in an impeachment trial because it’s political,” Levin said. “Suppose he gets reelected… and you win back the Senate in a big way. If you did that, would you be inclined to take a second bite at the apple and reintroduce the exact same impeachment articles and then send it through again a second if you have a Democratic Senate on your side?”

Rep. Karen Bass Says House Open to Impeaching Trump Again if He Wins 2020 pic.twitter.com/INDb5QpsM3 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 11, 2019

"So, you know, yes, but I don't think it would be exactly the same and here's why," Bass responded, "because even though we are impeaching him now, there's still a number of court cases, there's a ton of information that could come forward. For example, we could get his bank records and find out that he's owned 100 percent by the Russians."