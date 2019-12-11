Epstein $12M Palm Beach mansion graffitied by duct-taped banana art vandal (VIDEO)

Jeffrey Epstein‘s house in Palm Beach Florida. from Rod Webber on Vimeo.

Rod Webber, the man who defaced a $120,000 piece of art earlier this week, painted “Jeffrey Epstain Didn’t Kill Himself” on what appears to be the Palm Beach home of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I made an update at Jeffrey Epstein‘s house. I call this one ‘Stain on us all,'” Webber said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, explaining his deliberately misspelled message, “Epstain didn’t kill himself,” scrawled on a gate. The 46-year-old took footage of the graffiti and posted it online.

The Palm Beach police told the Washington Examiner they had received no calls from Epstein’s estate about the graffiti, and no complaint about the matter has yet been filed.

The house, part of the financial mogul’s extensive real estate holdings, is estimated to be worth $12 million. Epstein purchased the home in 1990 for a reported $2.5 million. The posh mansion, which sits on the Florida waterfront, was where he allegedly raped many of the dozens of underage girls who have accused him of abuse. – READ MORE