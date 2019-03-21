After Multiple Reports About New Zealanders Turning In Guns, Guess How Many Actually Did It?

Following reports that a flood of New Zealand gun owners have been voluntarily surrending their firearms in the wake of last Friday’s Christchurch mosque attack that left 50 dead, the numbers are in on how many Kiwis actually handed over their weapons.

Out of an estimated 1.2 million registered guns, New Zealand police report that as of Tuesday night, 37 firearms have beensurrendered nationwide, according to BuzzFeed.

No accounting was provided of how many people owned those guns, the types of firearms, or where they were surrendered.

The reports of citizens disarming themselves came after a Monday announcement by Prime minister Jacinda Ardern that several “in principle decisions” on gun control have been made by Cabinet ministers, while praising residents who have surrendered their guns to police.

So far, we know of four people who have; Green Party member John Hart and longtime gun owner "@SirWB" – who each turned in a rifle, a grandmother who goes by the Twitter handle "@FeyHag" who said she requested for her family's guns to be handed in for destruction, and former New Zealand Army soldier Pete Breidahl – who said he warned local police of extremists at a local rifle club where he said he suspected the shooter was a member.