‘Empire’ Ratings Plummet to Series Lows Following Jussie Smollett Arrest

According to TheWrap, Empire garnered 4 million total viewers with a 1.1 demo rating/6 share. The program’s last series lows occurred in October of 2018 Halloween 2018, then drawing 4.2 viewers with a 1.2 rating. Empire returned midseason last week, drawing 4.4 overall audience members with a 1.3 rating. This week’s episode saw a demo drop of 18 percent and 9 percent overall.

CBS was able to tie Fox for first-place in primetime ratings averages among adults 18-49. The “Survivor” home topped the evening in eyeballs of any age. CBS and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 1.1 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 6.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 3.6 million. For CBS, “Survivor” from 8 p.m to 10 p.m. posted a 1.3/6 and 7 million viewers. “SEAL Team” at 10 had a 0.7/4 and 4.9 million viewers. For Fox, after “Empire,” “Star” at 9 received a 1.0/4 and 3.2 million viewers. – READ MORE