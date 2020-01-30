After meeting with centrist Republican, Mitch McConnell has enough votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial

Republicans believe they now have the votes in order to block Democrats’ demands to bring new witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the US Senate.

The news came after a meeting between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and centrist Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Democrats were hoping that moderate centrist Republicans like Murkowski might vote with them to call new witnesses including John Bolton, the former national security advisor to Trump.

On Wednesday, those hopes appeared to be cancelled.

“We’re going to get it done by Friday, hopefully,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).

“I think I can say the mood is good,” agreed Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). “If I had to guess, no witnesses. We’ll be in a place where I think everyone is going to have their mind made up and I believe that we’ll be able to move to a verdict, and the witness question will be clear at that point.” – READ MORE