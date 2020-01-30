FLASHBACK: Bolton describes Ukraine calls as ‘warm and cordial’ in August 2019 interview (VIDEO)

What do we have here…. John Bolton in an interview describing the conversation between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelinsky as warm and cordial in August 2019. pic.twitter.com/c0C1r1oInm — Go Trump 🇺🇸 (@GKeile) January 29, 2020

John Bolton’s opinion about a call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is at the heart of the impeachment trial currently underway in the Senate.

A leaked manuscript of Bolton’s new book “The Room Where It Happened” alleges Trump threatened to withhold $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine “until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats and the Bidens,” The New York Times reports.

But an interview Bolton gave to a Ukrainian reporter last August paints a much different picture of Trump’s communications with the country’s leaders, which Bolton described at the time as “warm and cordial.”

"Do you plan to meet President Zelensky, and what messages did you bring to him?" the reporter asked Bolton in the RadioFreeEurope interview.