Convicted Child Molester Let Out Of Prison Because They’re Transgender, No Longer A Threat, Government Says

A convicted sex offender is being let out of prison in Iowa because they identify as a woman and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office says that the transgender criminal is no longer a threat because they have different hormones.

The Storm Lake Times reported that Joseph Matthew Smith, a 23-year-old convicted of molesting a fellow MCS student in 2014, also molested up to 15 kids, according to a report prepared by the state.

“A preliminary report prepared by the state’s expert, Dr. Jeffrey Davis, says Smith molested as many as 15 victims, ranging from ages 1 to 13, before being sentenced to prison in December 2015,” The Storm Lake Times reported. “The report found the likelihood of re-offending within five years of release exceeded 20% because victims were of both genders, and because Smith was under age 25 and never had a long-term relationship.”

“Mr. Smith has not had an intimate relationship,” the government report stated. “His sexual encounters appear to have primarily involved molestation, including his own molestation by multiple perpetrators, or his victimization of others.” – read more