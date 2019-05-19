After Making Bernie Sign Loyalty Pledge, DNC Hires Anti-Bernie Finance Chair

The decision by the Democratic National Committee to bring in a man who has questioned whether presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is “dangerous to the future of the Democratic Party” has some questioning whether the party will be able to maintain neutrality in 2020.

The DNC’s new finance chair Chris Korge, a longtime Florida lobbyist, was a major supporter of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, and he has already given $2,700 this cycle to Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. On Twitter, he has made clear that he hasn’t gotten over the party’s struggle with Sanders in 2016, even retweeting a user urging him to stay out of the 2020 race, according to a Huffington Post report.

The DNC has vowed to keep its finger off the scales during the primary cycle, and Korge insists he’ll be able to despite his stated personal views.

“I have worked tirelessly to help the Democratic Party, and have been proud to support a wide array of Democratic candidates,” Korge said. “I’m fully committed to the DNC’s neutrality policy and I look forward to raising the funds necessary to help whoever our Democratic nominee is.” – READ MORE