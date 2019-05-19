El Paso threatens Beto campaign with fines over unpaid police bills (VIDEO)

Robert O’Rourke’s presidential campaign is being threatened with fines over unpaid bills related to police services for his El Paso announcement at the end of March.

KTSM reports O’Rourke’s campaign has one week to “pay up” roughly $21,000 for 675 hours of police overtime.

El Paso officials say they have already paid those officers with tax dollars, and they’re waiting for the Beto campaign to reimburse them, which is customary for candidate organizations.

“If the deadline passes and no payment is made, the cost of what O’Rourke owes the city could go up,” according to the news station. – READ MORE