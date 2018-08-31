After Ignoring Case For Months, FBI arrests five ‘extremist Muslim’ New Mexico compound suspects days after multiple charges were dropped

The FBI on Friday announced that it has arrested all five “extremist Muslim” New Mexico compound suspects, just days after multiple charges were dropped against those involved. The suspects were charged with violating federal firearms and conspiracy laws.

“The defendants, Jany Leveille, 35, a Haitian national illegally present in the United States, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, Hujrah Wahhaj, 37, Subhanah Wahhaj, 35, and Lucas Morton, 40, are charged in a criminal complaint that was filed earlier today in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico,” the bureau said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

