Chump Who Stole A Teen’s ‘MAGA’ Hat Just Got Some Bad News: Don’t Drop the Soap …

Chump Who Stole A Teen's 'MAGA' Hat Just Got Some Bad News:

A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old San Antonio man who was arrested in July after he was captured on video grabbing a “Make America Great Again” cap from a teenager who was dining at a San Antonio Whataburger.

Bexar County court records show Kino Jimenez was indicted Wednesday on a charge of theft of person, which is a state jail felony. He was located in Universal City in July by San Antonio police robbery task force detectives who took him into custody on an arrest warrant.

The story made national news after a video went viral on the Internet. In it, 16-year-old Hunter Richard is shown eating with friends around 2 a.m. at a North Side Whataburger at Nacogdoches and Thousand Oaks. The video begins halfway through an altercation that captured a man suspected of being Jimenez throwing a drink in Richard’s face and walking out of the restaurant with a red “Make America Great Again” cap in his hand that Richard later said belonged to him. READ MORE:

This is disgusting and a disgrace. No one should feel unsafe supporting their President @realDonaldTrump or #MAGA agenda. Imagine someone did this to an Obama supporter?!?! pic.twitter.com/ViFw0kNqKF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018

