    Deep State FOX News Host Blames Trump for Rigged Mueller Investigation

    Fox News host Chris Wallace said on Friday that President Trump has only himself to blame for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and any possible ties between his presidential campaign and Moscow.

    “The only person the president can blame for that is himself,” Wallace said on “Fox News Friday” amid the president’s ongoing attacks against Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his recusal from the probe last year.

    Wallace pointed out that Sessions’s recusal did not immediately lead to Mueller’s Russia probe, saying that the investigation was the result of Trump firing FBI Director James Comey.

    “You know, things have changed, and obviously the decision in the spring of 2017 to recuse himself and everything that has flowed from that has made a big difference,” Wallace said. READ MORE:

