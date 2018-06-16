True Pundit

Man in custody after barricading himself in ‘homemade’ armored truck near Hoover Dam, reportedly with notes for ‘Mr. President’

A man was taken into custody Friday after he barricaded himself inside a “homemade” armored vehicle near the Hoover Dam on U.S. Highway 93, investigators said.

Officials received calls around 11:54 a.m. local time about a white man who had stopped on the highway near the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, which heads into Arizona, Jason Buratczuk from the Nevada Highway Patrol said at a news conference.

Officials said the unidentified man was holed up in what looked to be a “homemade” armored vehicle and he appeared to have some kind of “long gun rifle” and signage. Authorities stopped traffic in both directions, seeing as this was near a tourist hotspot.

Pictures emerged of notes taped to the window of the vehicle saying, “Mr. President release the report,” KLAS reported. It was unclear what the notes may have meant. – READ MORE

