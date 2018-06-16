Man in custody after barricading himself in ‘homemade’ armored truck near Hoover Dam, reportedly with notes for ‘Mr. President’

A man was taken into custody Friday after he barricaded himself inside a “homemade” armored vehicle near the Hoover Dam on U.S. Highway 93, investigators said.

Officials received calls around 11:54 a.m. local time about a white man who had stopped on the highway near the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, which heads into Arizona, Jason Buratczuk from the Nevada Highway Patrol said at a news conference.

Officials said the unidentified man was holed up in what looked to be a “homemade” armored vehicle and he appeared to have some kind of “long gun rifle” and signage. Authorities stopped traffic in both directions, seeing as this was near a tourist hotspot.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Numerous law enforcement units from Nev. & Arizona have responded to reports of a person with a gun at #HooverDam.

Traffic is backed up at

due to the possible suspect's vehicle blocking lanes. There are reports that the person in the vehicle has a gun. #8NN pic.twitter.com/vUMCCap1sN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 15, 2018

#UPDATE: In a photo sent to 8 News NOW from Keith Aronson, the suspect has notes taped to the window of the vehicle he's barricaded in. One note says "Mr. President release the reports," according to a passerby. #HooverDam #8NN pic.twitter.com/hjE0LO8iCw — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 15, 2018

Pictures emerged of notes taped to the window of the vehicle saying, “Mr. President release the report,” KLAS reported. It was unclear what the notes may have meant. – READ MORE

