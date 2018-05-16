WATCH: After Heated Floor Debate, MLK’s Niece Says Maxine Waters Is ‘Playing the Race Card Again’

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, Dr. Alveda King, said Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) was “playing the race card” during a heated floor debate with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) over perceived racism with lending in the auto industry.

King told host Neil Cavuto during an interview on Fox Business’ “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast,” that Waters is on “the wrong frequency” and agreed with Kelly.

She said Kelly was correct in arguing that the whole nation “needs help” and is “in trouble” and added that Waters is “playing the race card again.”- READ MORE

