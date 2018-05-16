True Pundit

WATCH: Trump Invited a 90-Year Old Woman Onstage, Kissed Her. There Was Not A Dry Eye In The Audience

Posted on by
President Trump gave an impassioned speech to the 37th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol Building Tuesday and shared an emotional moment with a 90-year-old woman in attendance.

During a deeply emotional moment, Trump invited up the family of a slain NYPD officer Miosotis Familia.

Familia was executed while sitting in an NYPD cop car by a mentally disturbed gunman with anti-cop views. The killer was shot to death by police soon after.

