After Encouraging Harassment, Waters Points the Finger at Trump for ‘Violent Talk’: ‘Poster Boy’ for Mobs (VIDEO)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has seized onto President Donald Trump’s comments as he described the protesters against Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh as a “mob.” She is responding by saying he is actually the “poster boy” for inciting mobs.

“This president is the poster boy for what a mob protester looks like … he is, matter of fact, he’s the one who has been violent in his speech,” Waters told MSNBC.

“He’s the one in his rallies have said things like this, ‘I’d like to punch him in the face.’ Trump said that at one of his rallies. He said ‘knock the crap out of them, would you,’ and ‘seriously, OK, just knock the hell. I mean, I promise I will pay the legal fees,’” she continued.

“That’s the kind of talk that he has done. That’s violent talk, we don’t have that kind of talk that have come from the women that are protesting,” Waters added.

Waters has called for protesters to gather crowds and chase members of the Trump administration out of public places. – READ MORE

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters is facing a new complaint about an obscure fundraising tactic that rakes in thousands from state politicians in exchange for being listed on her slate mailers — this time, involving supporters of a former Los Angeles mayor defeated in the June gubernatorial primary.

The National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Waters, her campaign and a pro-charter school group called Families and Teachers for Antonio Villaraigosa — which backed the former Democratic mayor of Los Angeles.

The pro-Villaraigosa group paid $25,000 to the Citizens for Waters Committee on May 25 to include Villaraigosa in her slate mailer, according to the complaint. FEC guidelines, however, say only a candidate’s committee can pay for the mailers — sample ballots traditionally mailed out to about 200,000 voters in Los Angeles highlighting whom Waters supports.

Waters’ mailers have faced scrutiny since 2010 because the campaign, since 2004, has paid her daughter Karen Waters, or her public relations firm Progressive Connections, to produce, print and mail the sample ballots.

Legally, candidates are paying a reimbursement for the slate mailer, rather than buying an endorsement. But it’s difficult to prove whether the Waters endorsement comes as a result of the payment or if already endorsed candidates are paying for their share, Adav Noti, a former FEC assistant general counsel, recently told Fox News while explaining the peculiar process.

The mailers also effectively provide a loophole to get around federal campaign contribution limits. The watchdog group’s FEC complaint, the second against Waters since July, is asking for a full audit of the congresswoman’s campaign. – READ MORE