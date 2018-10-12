Former Never-Trumper: I Went From ‘Meh’ on Trump to MAGA After Dems’ Treatment of Kavanaugh

A former Never-Trumper says supporting the president is the “responsible choice” following Democrats’ “abominable” behavior throughout the Supreme Court confirmation process.

In an op-ed titled “I Was A Never Trumper Until Democrats Went Gonzo On Kavanaugh. Now, Hand Me That Red Hat,” Nathanael Blake, senior contributor for The Federalist, wrote that the Democratic Party and its media allies are controlled by people who view conservatives not as political opponents to be voted down, but as enemies to be “personally destroyed.”

“This is about self-defense. And that is why I’ve gone from “Meh” to “MAGA!” Blake wrote.

On “Fox & Friends” Thursday, Blake said he was skeptical when Trump was elected, but Trump has been a better president than he expected, particularly with his judicial picks, which Blake called “excellent.”

“The final straw that really pushed me over the edge was the abominable Democratic behavior during the Kavanaugh fight,” Blake said. – READ MORE According to Real Clear Politics’ average of the key polls, only seven Senate seats are true “toss ups” — and to take control of the chamber, the Democrats have to win all seven. To make matters worse for Democrats, the so-called “Kavanaugh effect” appears to be real and seems to particularly impacting a few of those toss-up seats. RCP currently gives Republicans 49 seats that are either “safe” or not up for reelection. Prior to the Kavanaugh allegations, that number was 47. Meanwhile, the Democrats safely have 44 seats, which means they need to win all seven of the remaining toss ups to gain the 51-seat majority in the Senate. Post-Kavanaugh, that prospect is looking less and less likely. Tennessee’s open seat is one of those “toss ups,” but surging support for Republican Marsha Blackburn is moving it rapidly in the direction of “leaning” Republican. Democrat Phil Bredesen once enjoyed a five-point lead, but after the Kavanaugh chaos, multiple polls show Blackburn leading by a significant margin. A Fox News poll found Blackburn ahead by 5 points last week, while a CBS News/YouGov poll found her leading by 8 points. A New York Times Upshot poll this week found Blackburn ahead by 14 points. Bredesen created a stir when he came out in support of Kavanaugh before the vote. Many have interpreted it as a political ploy, with a recent undercover video suggesting as much, but it appears to not have worked in his favor, with many Democrats expressing disgust at the move. – READ MORE