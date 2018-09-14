AFTER DISMISSING POTENTIAL BIAS AS A ‘CONSPIRACY THEORY,’ CNN DOESN’T COVER LEAKED GOOGLE TAPE

After Breitbart published a leaked video of Google employees reacting to President Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 on Thursday, CNN left its viewers in the dark by spending no time on-air covering the story and assigned no reporter to write about it for its website, according to a search by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Ironically, just a few weeks ago in late August, CNN analyst Chris Cillizza dismissed a tweet alleging that Google had “rigged” search results against him as a “conspiracy theory.”

“What the President of the United States is peddling to his 54 million Twitter followers, then, is an anecdote hung on a flawed analysis of media partisanship,” Cillizza wrote on Aug. 28.

Since the release of the video, however, CNN has not devoted any time on its cable network or its website to cover its contents.

The Twitter feeds of prominent CNN journalists like Cillizza, Oliver Darcy, and Brian Stelter were also empty of any reference to the Breitbart story. – READ MORE