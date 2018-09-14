Ruth Bader Ginsburg blasts Brett Kavanaugh hearings as ‘highly partisan show’

Supreme CourtJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Wednesday criticized the Senate hearings for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh and lamented that the confirmation process had devolved into a “highly partisan show” since she was confirmed in 1993.

“The way it was, was right. The way it is, is wrong,” the 85-year-old justice said during a discussion at George Washington University Law School, prompting a round of applause.

(…)

“That’s the way it should be, instead of what it’s become, which is a highly partisan show. The Republicans move in lockstep, and so do the Democrats. I wish I could wave a magic wand and have it go back to the way it was,” she added. – READ MORE