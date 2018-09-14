Willie Nelson fans furious over announcement that he’ll headline a rally for a Dem candidate

Willie Nelson fans are upset with the singer over the news that he’s not only supporting a Democratic Senate contender, but is headlining a rally in Texas for him.

Nelson announced on his Facebook page that he’ll be headlining the Turn Out For Texasrally for candidate Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Sen. Ted Cruz.

As Austin360 reported, Nelson brought O’Rourke on stage during his Fourth of July Picnic summer concert. Now he’s doubling down on his support by joining Joe Ely, Carrie Rodriguez, Tameca Jones and his two sons, Lukas and Micha Nelson, at the Sept. 29 rally.

“My wife Annie and I have met and spoken with Beto and we share his concern for the direction things are headed,” Nelson said in the press release provided to the outlet. “Beto embodies what is special about Texas, an energy and an integrity that is completely genuine.”

"If that's true im done after 45 years with the Red Headed Stranger, by [sic] Willy," one user commented on the Facebook announcement.