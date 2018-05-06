After complaints, school’s mural showing Trump’s head on spear ordered covered

School officials in Southern California this week ordered part of a mural to be covered because the artwork showed President Donald Trump’s severed head on the end of a spear.

After complaints from the community, the mural was initially covered with plastic Wednesday, then later covered with plywood, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“Obviously there’s a lot of concern over what is depicted,” Manny Rubio, public information officer for the Sweetwater Union High School District in San Diego County, told the paper.

Artist Sasha Andrade has agreed to change the painting “to better align with the school’s philosophy,” MAAC Community Charter School director Tommy Ramirez said in a statement, the paper reported.

MAAC is a nonprofit that oversees the school, which is independently run, not governed by the district’s board of trustees, according to the paper. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1