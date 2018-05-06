Teen girl, 16, burnt alive after rape in India, 14 people arrested

Indian police announced Saturday 14 arrests in the horrific murder of a teen girl who was set on fire after her parents complained to village elders that she had been raped—the latest outrage in a string sexual attacks against women in India despite new tougher laws.

The 16-year-old girl from Chatra, a village in eastern Jharkhand state, was attending a wedding ceremony Thursday when she was abducted and then raped, according to reports.

She told her parents who complained to village council leaders. They next day they imposed a $750 fine on each of her alleged attackers. The BBC reported that the accused were also ordered to do 100 sit-ups.

The BBC reported that they were so enraged they beat the girl’s parents and then burned her to death. They found her alone at home on Friday, the Associated Press reported. – READ MORE

