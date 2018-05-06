Obama, Bush to give eulogies at McCain’s eventual funeral

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Obama are expected to deliver eulogies at Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) eventual funeral, NBC News reported Saturday.

The news that the two former presidents plan to speak at the event comes amid revelations that those close to McCain have informed the White House that they plan to have Vice President Pence attend the senator’s funeral — but not President Trump.

The New York Times reported earlier on Saturday that McCain’s funeral is expected to take place at the Washington National Cathedral.

The 81-year-old McCain is currently undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer that he was diagnosed with last year. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1