John McCain’s Deathbed Demand: President Trump NOT Invited to My Funeral

Even in death, Sen. John McCain plans to remain a spiteful hater.

McCain is giving the thumbs-down on President Donald Trump attending his funeral.

According to the New York Times on Saturday, members of the ailing maverick’s inner circle “have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is for Vice President Mike Pence to attend the service to be held in Washington’s National Cathedral but not President Trump.”

The report comes as McCain — who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in July 2017 — appears to be in worsening health. He has been increasingly frail in recent months, according to reports, and was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix in April for surgery to treat “intestinal infection related to diverticulitis.” On Friday, his daughter — the commentator Meghan McCain — tweeted that she would be taking a brief leave from the View and would be “going home to Arizona to be with my family.”

The elder McCain, 81, has had a tumultuous relationship with Trump, who infamously mocked his military service during the campaign.

Eternal hater. What a spiteful soul. We need better people representing the United States of America. https://t.co/b57mJt8XX9 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 5, 2018

