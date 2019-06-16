Kamala Harris Continues to Lie About Charlottesville ‘Very Fine People’ Hoax

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) continues to lie by claiming that President Donald Trump called neo-Nazis in Charlottesville “very fine people” in 2017, repeating the false claim on Friday.
Harris tweeted a number of dubious claims, including the “very fine people” hoax:
As Breitbart News and others have explained — and as even CNN, after much pressure, has finally admitted — Trump did not refer to neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “very fine people.” He specifically said he was not referring to them, saying that they should be “condemned totally.” He said he was referring to legitimate, non-violent protesters on either side of the controversy over a removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from a public park. – READ MORE