Kamala Harris Continues to Lie About Charlottesville ‘Very Fine People’ Hoax

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) continues to lie by claiming that President Donald Trump called neo-Nazis in Charlottesville “very fine people” in 2017, repeating the false claim on Friday.

Harris tweeted a number of dubious claims, including the “very fine people” hoax:

Trump promised affordable health care, then tried to rip care away from millions.



Said he was for working people, then passed a tax bill benefitting the top 1% & corporations.



He’s ripped babies from their parents & called neo-Nazis "fine people." It’s time for a new president. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 15, 2019

As Breitbart News and others have explained — and as even CNN, after much pressure, has finally admitted — Trump did not refer to neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “very fine people.” He specifically said he was not referring to them, saying that they should be “condemned totally.” He said he was referring to legitimate, non-violent protesters on either side of the controversy over a removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from a public park. – READ MORE