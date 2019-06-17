Bernie Sanders: ‘I Think, Frankly, I Am the Strongest Candidate to Defeat Trump’

en. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told Chris Wallace, anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” that while “polls go up and polls go down,” he believes that “frankly, I am the strongest candidate to defeat Trump. I think we can win in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan and some of the other battleground states, and that’s a fight that I look forward to.”

Sanders will be seen on June 27 in the second night of back-to-back Democratic primary debates coming up later this month.

He’ll participate that night along with Sen. Kamala Harris of California, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, author Marianne Williamson, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

Wallace noted that Sanders seems to be in most direct competition on the left-leaning side “of the Democratic race with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren” (who will take the stage on June 26, the first night of the debates). “And in a new CBS News poll out today of 18 battleground states, she actually leads you by one point in those 18 states, obviously within the margin of error.”

(Friendly reminder: The election isn't until November 2020 and early polls like this tend to mean very little.)