Florida college student to be deported after skipping class, buying ‘sniper rifle’ and dyeing hair

A University of Central Florida international student who abruptly changed his appearance and called his high-powered weapon a “sniper rifle” will be deported to China, an immigration judge has ruled.

Wenliang Sun, 26, violated the terms of his F-1 visa by not attending classes, police said — an offense that would normally lead to a slow process of notices and warnings.

But officials said he was fast-tracked for deportation because of a series of sudden “red flags,” including dyeing his hair blond, alarming his roommates, and buying a $70,000 Chevrolet Corvette in cash with his father’s money.

“In my country, that is a cheap car,” Sun told detectives investigating reports of his strange behavior, according to a police report.

But Sun’s predilection for calling his weapon a “sniper rifle” instead of a hunting rifle alarmed authorities, UCFPD Chief Richard Beary said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

So did Sun’s statement that he liked to “play with” and “look at” his weapons, according to a police report. – READ MORE

