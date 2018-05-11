Business Politics
Adelson boosts House Republicans with $30M contribution: report
Republican mega-donor and businessman Sheldon Adelson contributed $30 million to the GOP-affiliated Congressional Leadership Fund in an effort to boost Republican efforts to retain the House in the upcoming midterm elections, according to Politico.
The news outlet reports that Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) met with Adelson in Las Vegas last week at the Venetian Hotel, which the businessman owns, to explain to Adelson why the House is crucial in the 2018 midterm elections.
The head of the Congressional Leadership Fund, Corry Bliss, reportedly attended the meeting, along with Republican Jewish Coalition Chairman Norm Coleman, a former Minnesota senator; Ryan’s political aide, Jake Kastan; and Adelson’s wife. – READ MORE
