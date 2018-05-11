Adelson boosts House Republicans with $30M contribution: report

Republican mega-donor and businessman Sheldon Adelson contributed $30 million to the GOP-affiliated Congressional Leadership Fund in an effort to boost Republican efforts to retain the House in the upcoming midterm elections, according to Politico.

The news outlet reports that Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) met with Adelson in Las Vegas last week at the Venetian Hotel, which the businessman owns, to explain to Adelson why the House is crucial in the 2018 midterm elections.

The head of the Congressional Leadership Fund, Corry Bliss, reportedly attended the meeting, along with Republican Jewish Coalition Chairman Norm Coleman, a former Minnesota senator; Ryan’s political aide, Jake Kastan; and Adelson’s wife. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1