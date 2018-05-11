Texas Tech Transgender Workshop Coaches Men to Sound Feminine

Texas Tech University Has Joined Other U.s. Colleges In Offering A Workshop To Help People “transitioning” To The Opposite Sex To Sound More Like Their Target Gender.

The program offers transgender individuals the chance to “work on vocal presentation” with coaching by professional speech pathologists who help them develop the correct pitch and voice qualities that fit with their new gender identities.

Two speech therapists, Angela Van Sickle and James Dembowski, head up the program, which is offered by the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Speech Language & Hearing Clinic, according to Texas Tech’s website.

In an email to The College Fix, Van Sickle said that the workshop “is for individuals transitioning from male to female or female to male. We focus on voice. We work toward creating a voice that is representative of their gender/sex.” – READ MORE

