True Pundit

Business

Jobless Claims Remain Near 48-Year Low

Posted on by
Share:

Fewer Americans Joined The Ranks Of The Unemployed Last Week Than Economists Expected.

New applications for state unemployment benefits held near the 48-year low of last week, indicating that employers are increasingly holding on to their employees.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits came in at a seasonally adjusted 211,000 for the week ended May 5, according to a Labor Department report released Thursday. That was unchanged from the week prior. Claims dropped to 209,000 during the week ended April 21, which was the lowest level since December 1969. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Jobless Claims Remain Near 48-Year Low | Breitbart
Jobless Claims Remain Near 48-Year Low | Breitbart

Fewer Americans joined the ranks of the unemployed last week than economists expected.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: