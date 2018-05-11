Jobless Claims Remain Near 48-Year Low

Fewer Americans Joined The Ranks Of The Unemployed Last Week Than Economists Expected.

New applications for state unemployment benefits held near the 48-year low of last week, indicating that employers are increasingly holding on to their employees.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits came in at a seasonally adjusted 211,000 for the week ended May 5, according to a Labor Department report released Thursday. That was unchanged from the week prior. Claims dropped to 209,000 during the week ended April 21, which was the lowest level since December 1969. – READ MORE

