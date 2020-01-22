Adam Schiff Says ‘Evidence Is Overwhelming’ Yet Calls for More Witnesses, Documents

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said during a press conference Tuesday that the evidence is already “overwhelming” that President Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress but argued that the Senate should allow House Democrats to introduce more evidence.

Schiff said: The evidence is already overwhelming and the evidence is that the president abused the power of his office, withheld hundreds of millions of dollars of military aid to an ally at war in order to coerce that ally into interfering in our election. And then when he was caught, obstructed the Congress to cover it up.

He also said that the “truth is inescapable no matter how McConnell wishes to structure this trial.”

However, at the same time he argued there was “overwhelming” evidence, he also argued that House Democrats should be able to introduce more evidence he claims the Democrats have obtained after they sent articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“We will be appealing as managers to the Senators today to live up to the oath they have just taken to do impartial justice and to hold a fair trial,” Schiff said. – READ MORE