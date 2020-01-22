Washington State Dems Push Bill Forcing Kindergartners To Learn About Sex

Washington state Democrats are pushing a bill that would make sure kindergartners will learn about sex starting in 2022. House Bill 2184 states, “In accordance with the requirements in this section and any recommendations of the sexual health education work group established in the 2019-2021 omnibus operating appropriations act that are enacted by the legislature, every public school shall provide comprehensive sexual health education to each student by the 2022-23 school year.”

As radio host Jason Rantz of KTTH points out: One section of the curriculum for teachers to use as a guide suggests talking to students about the penis as not having “any bones in it, but when people talk about an erection as a ‘boner,’ they’re mistaken.” Girls are taught about a “very sensitive little area at the top called the clitoris.”

Despite the fact that a survey conducted by the Comprehensive Sexual Health Education work group (CSHE) , which was created in 2019 under the Office of Superintendent, found that 54% of respondents felt sex education for children in grades K-5 should not be required, a document from CSHE reportedly stated that such education was necessary because the “social emotional needs of our youngest students must be addressed for prevention of future challenges.” CHSE added that this was “an issue of equity and would help to ensure all students across the state receive quality, evidence-informed instruction, regardless of who they are or where they live,” according to Rantz.

As Rantz points out, "It's not surprising that the group rejected the public's input. The entire 16-member, all-female work group were described as in agreement with their findings, though they had conversations about what some of the K-3 curriculum should look like."