‘Donald Trump’s Worst Nightmare’ Imprisoned in El Chapo’s Former Cell in Manhattan

Attorney Michael Avenatti, whom the media dubbed “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare” has been imprisoned in a New York cell once occupied by Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

“He is in a cell reportedly once occupied by El Chapo, on a floor that houses individuals charged with terrorism offenses,” Avenatti’s attorney, Scott Srebnick, wrote in court filings he sent Monday night. “The temperature in his cell feels like it is in the mid-40s. He is forced to sleep with three blankets. Not surprisingly, he has been having great difficulty functioning.”

Srebnick argued to a judge that his client should be transferred from solitary confinement to the general prison population in order to better prepare for his trial. He added that Avenatti is under constant surveillance in a lockdown 24 hours a day, with a guard standing outside his cell and two cameras watching him at all times. Avenatti was transferred from federal custody in California to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan last week. Since his arrival at his new cell, Avenatti has only been allowed two social calls and is unable to shave, according to the New York Post. – READ MORE