Adam Schiff rejects reports that Mueller indictments are over, says special counsel could be called to testify

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff rejected reports that no more Mueller indictments are coming, and suggested he would call the special counsel before a House panel if necessary to learn what is in the report.

“If necessary, we will call Bob Mueller or others before our committee, I would imagine the judiciary committee may call the attorney general if necessary,” the California Democrat said during an interview on CNN.

“At the end of the day, the department is under a statutory obligation to provide our committee with any information regarding significant intelligence activities, including counterintelligence. And it’s hard to imagine anything more significant than what Bob Mueller has been investigating.

“We have a right to be informed, and we will demand to be informed about it.”

I think it’s entirely possible if not likely that there will be other indictments— House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff

Schiff was then asked if he would be satisfied if "the most sensitive information" obtained by Mueller was only shared with the so-called "gang of eight."