The Mueller report should be rejected and not believed – it’s fatally flawed

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has finally presented his report to Attorney General William Barr, after spending almost two years and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on the effort. But whatever the report reveals, it is the product of a process and a special counsel team that were both fatally flawed from the beginning.

As a result, the Mueller report should be rejected out of hand by every American who cares at all about the concept of fundamental fairness that our founders intended to be a primary guiding principle for our government officials.

No matter what’s in the report, Mueller has already ensured that a large portion of the public will never have confidence in it.

MUELLER SUBMITS LONG-AWAITED RUSSIA PROBE REPORT TO JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

One expert after another has tried to predict what the report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election – and allegations that Trump or his associates conspired with Russia to win the election – will say, and what the consequences will be.

It’s a sure thing that no one will be fully satisfied with the report – no matter what it says.

Many Americans cheered when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Special Counsel Mueller to investigate alleged collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia. The president has said many times that “there was no collusion.”

For some opponents of President Trump, anything that might paralyze his administration and stymie his ability to make policy was most welcome – even an investigation based on a lie.