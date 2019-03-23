Robert Mueller Not Recommending Any More Indictments in Russia Probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller will not recommend any more indictments as part of his investigation, the Justice Department announced Friday evening.

A senior Justice Department official announced the development shortly after the special counsel submitted its final report to U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Barr will now review the report and write his own report on Mueller’s findings and present them to Congress as soon as this weekend. “I am reviewing the report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend,” the attorney general wrote in a letter to Republican and Democrat leaders on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. He also said at no time did the Justice Department prevent Mueller from any actions he sought to make during the course of his investigation.

President Trump’s initial reaction to news of the report’s delivery is that he is “glad it’s over,” reported ABC News.

In a separate statement, Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow said:"We're pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations. Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps."