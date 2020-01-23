Michael Moore: We’re Done in Four Years if We Don’t Fix Climate Change

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore appeared on the Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday and said “if we don’t fix climate change, like, now,” then “we don’t have four years,” before we’re all “done.”

“If we don’t fix climate change, like, now, we don’t have four years,” proclaimed Michael Moore. “We’re done. We’re done. We’re done.”

Moreover, despite endorsing Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) last October for the 2020 presidential race, Moore went on to suggest that the Democrats should “double down” on the woman card by running an all-female presidential ticket in 2020.

“What we should do, actually, in 2020, we shouldn’t run one woman. We should run two women,” affirmed Moore. “The vice president and president on the ticket will be two women. Let’s just double down on this. Let’s just double down.” – READ MORE