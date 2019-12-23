Adam Schiff: ‘It’s Hard To Be Sympathetic’ Toward Carter Page After FBI Smeared Him (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) made a series of false statements on Friday about the inspector general’s (IG) report on the FBI’s misconduct in surveilling the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, and even went as far as to say that it was hard to feel any sympathy toward a Trump campaign adviser who was smeared by the FBI.

The California Democrat made the remarks on PBS’s “Firing Line With Margaret Hoover,” a show that normally asks notable figures tough questions, but did not press Schiff hard on a variety of issues over which he has been repeatedly criticized.

Rep Adam Schiff, summoning his inner sociopath, has no sympathy for Carter Page, despite FBI abuse. pic.twitter.com/y7owdxfZO1 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 21, 2019

During the interview, Schiff falsely claimed that the IG “debunked” the notion that the Steele dossier was essentially a critical element in opening up an investigation into members of the Trump campaign.

Later in the interview, Schiff falsely claimed that the IG “confirmed” that the investigation was “not driven by political bias.” The IG found that there was not bias in the opening of the investigation but could not determine that bias did not exist after the investigation had been opened. – READ MORE