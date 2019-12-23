China Paid Millions to Left-Leaning U.S. Publications to Publish Propaganda, Reports Says

However, now an investigation has revealed that The Washington Post, The New York Times and many other publications, apparently, accepted millions from Communist China to publish Chinese propaganda advertising that was designed to look like legitimate news articles.

Check out some of the details here from the report in The Washington Free Beacon: China Daily, an official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, has published hundreds of propaganda articles designed to look like ordinary news stories in some of America’s most influential newspapers.

While foreign agents may place ads in the United States, the propaganda outlet has repeatedly violated the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) by failing to provide full disclosures about its purchases.

China Daily has published propaganda in mainstream outlets for decades, but did not disclose its purchases of space in American newspapers to the Department of Justice until 2012. Even after it began acknowledging its relationship with the papers, the regime mouthpiece continued to violate federal disclosure requirements.

China Daily has failed to provide breakdowns of spending activities and withheld copies of online ads, among other omissions that violate federal law, according to experts who reviewed years of its FARA filings.

[…]

China Daily has run more than 700 online ads designed to look like news articles and purchased 500 print pages in six American newspapers over the last seven years. – READ MORE