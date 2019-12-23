Mark Meadows Announces He Will Not Run for Re-Election With Eye Toward Working With Trump

One of President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters on Capitol Hill announced that he would not seek re-election, adding that he may not finish out his current term.

On Thursday, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said “after prayerful consideration and discussion” he decided that he would not seek re-election,

“After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I’m announcing that my time serving Western North Carolina in Congress will come to a close at the end of this term.”

Meadows was first elected to the House in 2012 and helped found the conservative Freedom Caucus, serving as its chair from 2016 to 2019.

In his statement, Meadows touted Trump’s accomplishment over the last three years and said he plans to continue supporting the president. – READ MORE