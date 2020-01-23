Adam Schiff Falsely Claims Trump Conditioned Meeting, and Aid, on Investigations

CLAIM: President Donald Trump withheld a White House meeting, and military aid, from Ukraine until it agreed to announce investigations.

VERDICT: False. There is no direct evidence of that in the entire House record.

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) laid out the case against President Trump in opening arguments on Wednesday in the Senate impeachment trial. The core of his claim was that Trump withheld a White House meeting from new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as essential military aid, unless and until Ukraine announced investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and 2016 interference in the U.S. election.

Every part of that claim is untrue, and directly contradicted by the evidence that emerged in the House’s own inquiry.

Schiff is clearly relying on the testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland, who made the surprise announcement in his prepared statement for the public impeachment inquiry in the House Intelligence Committee that there had been a “quid pro quo” — a White House meeting in exchange for an announcement of investigations.

Under questioning, however, Sondland admitted that he had no direct knowledge of a "quid pro quo." In fact, he testified that when he asked President Trump what he wanted from Ukraine, he said "nothing" and "no quid pro quo."